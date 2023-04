AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —It’s the biggest public event of the year for Dove Creek Equine Rescue, and they’re hosting their annual Meet A Horse Day on May 6th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m..

It’s a chance to meet the horses and other barnyard animals, experience food trucks, get raffle prizes, face painting and more.

Click here to purchase tickets.