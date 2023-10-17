AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Dove Creek Equine Rescue is gearing up for its largest annual fundraiser called the Sunset Dinner, and this year they’re adding in some great chefs.

This event is happening on October 21st as they celebrate the horses and characters of Old Hollywood. There will be dinner, dancing, a live auction, liquor pull, meet the herd, and more.

You can check out what tickets are left here.