AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Chef Bud has not one but two Thanksgiving recipes to share with us today.

Roasted Parmesan Broccoli

Ingredients:

3 Tblspn olive oil

8 C fresh broccoli florets

1 ½ tspn McCormick Garlic Powder

¼ C grated parm cheese

Kosher salt and coarse black pepper to taste

Preparation:

Preheat your oven to 400 degrees

Drizzle olive oil over a baking sheet and add the broccoli florets, garlic powder, kosher salt and coarse black pepper.

Toss well to coat

Sprinkle grated parm cheese evenly over the top

Bake 12-16 minutes until crisped to your desire. Serve hot

A great way to make your Thanksgiving or any Gathering fun is with a new side dish. This broccoli will have them talking about your side dish for weeks to come. A great way to add something new to your Holiday or simply evening Table! Enjoy!

Pumpkin Dressing

Ingredients:

2 Tblspns butter

1 tspn garlic, minced

3 ea celery stalks, chopped

2 ea gala apples, seeded, cored and chopped

1 ea medium onion, diced

6 ea pumpkin muffins

½ C toasted pecans

1 Tblspn McCormick Ground Cinnamon

1 Tblspn McCormick Pepper Supreme

3 C chicken stock

3 ea slices of bacon, cooked (optional)

2 tspn kosher salt

Preparation:

Preheat oven to 450 degrees

In a saute pan, cook off bacon. Remove rendered fat from the saute pan, drain well.

In a deep saute pan over medium high heat, melt the butter.

Add to the melted butter 1 tspn of garlic minced. If you use bacon you can saute the veggies in the rendered bacon fat with some garlic.

To the butter and garlic add, celery, apples and onions. Season liberally with the salt and pepper supreme. Cook 10 minutes or until softened. Add crumbled muffins, chorizo and toasted pecans to the pan combine with the veggie mixture. Add chicken stock and dampen the dressing. Season with cinnamon and place in the oven for 15-30 minutes.

Pull from oven when top is crisp and the dressing is moist.

Not the traditional dressing, but it is packed with the flavors of the season!

A must try no matter how you fix your bird! This will bring new and exciting Flavors to your Table on Thanksgiving! As you take time to give Thanks!

Have a Thanful Day at your Thanksgiving Table!

Chef Bud