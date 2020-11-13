Dotsy’s Boutique Hosting 3-Day Grand Opening at New Location

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Dotsy’s founder, Kristin Babbitt began making jewelry in 2008 to stay at home with her new baby. She traveled to trade shows for years until adding other accessories and eventually clothing. She rented a small space in a local vendor store until she felt the Lord call her to open her own location, which is now Dotsy’s in Wolflin Square in 2014. Our mission is simple, to have every woman that shops with us to know that she is fearfully and wonderfully made and that style has no size. Providing fresh fashion at affordable prices will always be standard at Dotsy’s.

For more information click here.