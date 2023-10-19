AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Another great episode of the Hey Amarillo podcast. The guest this week is Dora Maroney.

You can listen to that here.

A conversation with Dora Maroney, the owner of Texas Ivy Antiques on Historic Sixth Street in Amarillo. She’s also a member of the nonprofit Historic Sixth on Route 66 Association. Born and raised in Amarillo, Dora left the area for several years as a young adult before returning in the late 1990s. She’s been a fixture on Sixth ever since because of her shop. She shares with host Jason Boyett about the world of antiques and collectibles, the international visitors who visit her shop on a weekly basis, and how the community came together to help her out after a fire at Texas Ivy in 2022. This episode is sponsored by La-Z-Boy of Amarillo and Attorney Dean Boyd.