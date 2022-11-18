AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Kind House Ukraine Bakery is a project that was started by Glenda Moore. At the time she was doing it along with an Assistant Principal job with Amarillo ISD.

That passion to help those in the war zone of Ukraine grew to be her full time job, and what started as a few orders a week, has grown into a home full or volunteers, hard work, and love.

The mission of KHUB has always been the same, help the people of Ukraine while spreading love to those around us, and while that mission remains the same, the place where that is happening has moved.

Now KHUB has a storefront that is officially opening November 19th and will be serving up delicious offerings from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.. The store is located at 4715 S Western.