Donors Needed for Sickle Cell Awareness Month Blood Drive

Looking to register donors for Be the Match

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — African Americans have only a 23% chance of finding a bone marrow match, mostly because they are very underrepersented.

Coffee Memorial Blood Center is setting up a mobile blood drive sponsored by AG Allstars and the Amarillo Area Black Chamber of Commerce.

It’s happening September 12th at 10 a.m. at the Warford Activity Center located at 1330 NW 18th.

All donors in September will receive a t-shirt, a coupon for a free bundlet from Nothing Bundt Cakes and one free entry to the Discovery Center.

To make an appointment to donate click here.