AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Mark your calendars to donate blood at Coffee Memorial Blood Center on May 17 from 9AM-7PM for the chance to win a $2,500 scholarship for yourself or someone else! This drive is sponsored by CAPTRUST, KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News. There are two scholarships available and all donors will get our newest Adventure Starts Here t-shirt, a coupon for a free tea from Water Still and a jump pass to AMP’D Amarillo. Don’t miss out on this opportunity! Schedule your donation here: https://bit.ly/3vCcwfj.