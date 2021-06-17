Don Julio Tequila Takes Center Stage with Rich & Dana Plus Bonus Andy Justus Sighting

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Don Julio Tequila is one of those that you will pay a little for, but it makes a difference in the drinks you’re making.

Below are the two recipes they made on the show today.

Turmericana Cocktail

2 oz Don Julio Blanco

.75 oz Ginger Honey Syrup

.75 oz Fresh Lime Juice

1 tsp Turmeric

Combine Ingredients in a Cocktail Shaker, shake vigorously

Strain into a Turmeric and Salt Rimmed Heavy Rocks Glass w/ Ice.

Garnish with candied Honey Ginger Slice and Lime peel

Don Julio Anejo Spicy Margarita:

2oz Don Julio Anejo

.25 Gran Mariner

.5oz Fresh Lime Juice

.25 Simple Syrup

1tsp Chipotle Chili Powder

Combine Ingredients in Cocktail Shaker

Shake Vigorously

Pour into Ice Filled Habanero Sugar Rimmed Cocktail Glass

Garnish with Torched Lime Wheel