Don Harrington Discovery Center Offering Fun & Safe Activities for Families

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The Don Harrington Discovery Center continues to offer fun and safe activities for kids and families throughout the week.

They’re open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and hope to extend those hours soon.

Also just in time for Veterans day they’re offering free admission to all veterans, active duty military and their immediate family members with proper ID.

As we approach Black Friday and the season of savings the DHDC is offering a membership special which you can purchase yourself or for a loved one.

