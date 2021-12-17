Don Harrington Discovery Center Hosting New Year’s Eve Event

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —If you’re looking to bring in the new year earlier in the day, add this event to your calendar.

The Don Harrington Discovery Center is hosting an event called “Ring in the New Year”. On December 31st you can pick between time slots of 10:45 a.m., 12:45 p.m. and 2:45 p.m. where they’re doing “curiosity-sparking” science demonstrations and activities to encourage learning through celebration.

DHDC members can get into this event for free, for non-members it’ll be the regular admission cost.

Click here for more information.