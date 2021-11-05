Don Harrington Discovery Center Hosting Friendsgiving Camp

DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) -- The Dumas/Moore County Chamber of Commerce is looking for vendors for its upcoming Candy Cane Lane event, scheduled for 2 p.m. on Nov. 20 on the courthouse square.

According to a post on the chamber's Facebook page, 24 vendors have been scheduled for the event. Santa Claus will also be at the event, coming with the Dumas Fire Department at 2 p.m. Santa will take photos with attendees at the courthouse.