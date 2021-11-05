Don Harrington Discovery Center Hosting Friendsgiving Camp

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –The Don Harrington Discovery Center is bringing back their Camp Discovery with a fall twist.
Kids ages 3 to entering 6th grade are invited out to the Friendsgiving Camp.
It’s from November 22nd to 24th with full day camps from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. or half-day camps from 9 a.m. to noon or 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
How to Register
- Decide what days/timess you would like your child/children to attend.
- Select the “Register Button” below
- Select a day to start with
- You will need to register for each individual day seperately.
- For FULL DAY registration add BOTH the afternoon and morning options for the session to your cart. (example below)
- You may register more than one person at a time
- You can filter options on the left hand side under “grade” & “time”
- Check out for that day.
- Repeat for each day.
- *If you have trouble registering or have questions, reach out to cprock@dhdc.org