Don Harrington Discovery Center Hosting Friendsgiving Camp

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –The Don Harrington Discovery Center is bringing back their Camp Discovery with a fall twist.

Kids ages 3 to entering 6th grade are invited out to the Friendsgiving Camp.

It’s from November 22nd to 24th with full day camps from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. or half-day camps from 9 a.m. to noon or 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

How to Register

  1. Decide what days/timess you would like your child/children to attend.
  2. Select the “Register Button” below
  3. Select a day to start with
    • You will need to register for each individual day seperately.
    • For FULL DAY registration add BOTH the afternoon and morning options for the session to your cart(example below)
    • You may register more than one person at a time
    • You can filter options on the left hand side under “grade” & “time”
  4. Check out for that day.
  5. Repeat for each day.
    • *If you have trouble registering or have questions, reach out to cprock@dhdc.org

