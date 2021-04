AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Don Harrington Discovery Center is gearing up for a “Code Your Future” event from April 20th to May 6th.

Every Tuesday and Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m. students will explore the elements of programming as well as learn important programming languages.

DHDC is also getting ready for “Camp Discovery” summer camps in June.

Kids will have 7 themes during the 7 weeks of camp.

