AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The fall semester is almost here, and many parents and caregivers are likely debating whether or not to get a first cell phone for their kids. Wondering, “Are they ready? Will they be safe? How can I make sure they’re not spending too much time online?”

AT&T has teamed up with the American Academy of Pediatrics to help.

A new study shows, on average – children get their first smartphone at the age of 10. But every child and family is different, which is why AT&T and the AAP teamed up to create the PhoneReady Questionnaire. This 10-question quiz helps parents determine if their child is ready for the responsibilities of a cell phone.