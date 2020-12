AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Whether it’s to help your self care routine or give as a last minute stocking stuffer, these are projects you can do at home with a few ingredients.

For the sugar scrub you’ll need:

1c sugar(white or brown)

1/2c coconut oil(melted)

2tbsp honey

8-10 drops of essential oil

4-5 drops of vitamin e oil

For the lip balm you’ll need the following items:

2tbsp coconut oil(melted)

1/2 package of kool-aid

water(enough to make a paste)

1tsp sugar