AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —More than 100 million people around the world have experienced the phenomenon of Disney’s THE LION KING, and now you can, too, when Lubbock’s best-loved musical premieres at The Buddy Holly Hall. Winner of six Tony Awards®, including Best Musical, this landmark musical event brings together one of the most imaginative creative teams on Broadway.

Tony Award®-winning director Julie Taymor brings to life a story filled with hope and adventure set against an amazing backdrop of stunning visuals. THE LION KING also features some of Broadway’s most recognizable music, crafted by Tony Award®-winning artists Elton John and Tim Rice. There is simply nothing else like THE LION KING.

· Two-week premiere engagement in Lubbock at The Buddy Holly Hall

· Winner of six Tony Awards including Best Musical

· Third longest running Broadway show (since 1997)

· Score crafted by Tony-winners Elton John and Tim Rice

· Appeals to audiences of all ages

· The show has been performed in nine different languages, and on every continent (excluding Antarctica)

· The entire Serengeti comes to life in this classic story filled with hope and adventure