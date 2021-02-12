Discovery for a Dollar; Don Harrington Discovery Center Offers Discounted Price

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –DISCOVER FOR A DOLLAR: Friday, February 19th, 5:30 – 8:30 pm

Discover family, fun and science for just $1 per person in the evening!

Friday, February 19th from 5:30 – 8:30 bring your family to explore our exhibits, watch theater shows and experience live science demonstrations!

Admission is just $1 per person and free for members. No advanced tickets and information can be found on our website at dhdc.org or on our facebook page.

Supported by KAMR Local 4 and Fox 14 News.

Schedule of Events

Theater Shows – 6:30 7:15 8:00

Science Live! Demonstrations – 6:15 7:30

Current exhibits: Maker Metropolis and From Here to There.

DHDC will be OPEN Monday, February 15th for Presidents Day 9:30 – 4:30