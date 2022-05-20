AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Lots of events happening at the Don Harrington Discovery Center.

End of School Bash

With $1 admission for everyone on May 27th from noon to 4:30, DHDC is throwing the most epic Kickoff to Summer Break in town! They will have

Demos from Excel Energy, Pantex, and a special visit from Bell Flight A bouncy house and water rockets!

And access to exhibits, the space theater, and the Outdoor Science Park!

ALL FOR $1/PERSON!

Cash is preferred but not required.

*No reservations required; tickets will be sold at the door.

EVENT INCLUDED IN DHDC MEMBERSHIP

Summer Camp

FROM DINOSAURS TO ENGINEERING, FROM ART TO THE ZOO, THERE IS A CAMP FOR ALL KIDS, AND THEIR FRIENDS TOO!

Camp Discovery offers week-long summer camps for children 3 years old to entering 5th grade. With 7 exciting themes to choose from, the learning opportunities are endless! Campers will learn on their level with a science-based curriculum and qualified teachers.

Each weekly theme is packed with age-appropriate activities, crafts, discovery, and fun!

Sign up for ONE WEEK OR ALL SUMMER!

Camp Dates:

● June 6 – July 22 with a new theme each week!

Camps are for kids 3 years of age through entering 5th grade, and the camp experiences are customizable! Spots are limited, so register today!

The event is sponsored by both Education Credit Union and Pantex. For more information, visit dhdc.org under events or Facebook.com/DHDCAmarillo

Plan to Get Lost

Wildcat Bluff Nature Center (WBNC) and The Discovery Center will be hosting Plan to Get Lost on May 14th & May 21st from 9:00 am – 4:00 pm. Plan to Get Lost (Spring Edition) is a two-part wilderness survival program that takes place on the Wildcat Bluff trails. The program includes lectures, demonstrations, and discussions from master naturalists Wayne Benson and Bill Briggs. Topics include fire, water, and shelter.

Tickets for the program are $25. This includes trail fees, a reference binder to take home, and all instruction for part 1 (May 14th) and part 2 (May 21).

Participants will need to register at www.wildcat.org or www.dhdc.org and be prepared to bring a day pack, water, lunch, and trail snacks.

For more information check out Wildcat Bluff’s website and give them a follow on Instagram and Facebook.