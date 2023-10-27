AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Adults and kids are invited to the Monster Bash event at the Don Harrington Discovery Center.

This is happening on October 28th and will have two timeslots. DHDC members get early access to the event.

Fun things to expect:

Spooktacular Science Demonstrations by DHDC’s most exciting ghosts and ghouls.

Activities provided by monster fans Sodpoodles, Aunt-Eeks, and Snapology

Disappearing eyeballs, screaming chickens, and jars filled with mysterious goo?!

Our basement classrooms transformed into a Monster Maze filled with magic and mayhem!

And LN2 Glow-in-the-dark Sonic Slushes will be available for purchase.

For more information on pricing and to purchase tickets click here.