Discover ALL Night Family Sleepover

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —

Discover ALL Night is on Friday, July 19 through Saturday, July 20.

This family sleepover experience allows you camping excitement among the exhibits…without the bugs! Discover All Night will offer plenty of excitement for the whole family:

Edu-tainment in the form of live science demos and activities

A late night pizza snack will satisfy your bellies

A show in the Space Theater

Exhibit play time

Scavenger Hunt

Games like Hide N Seek

Breakfast will be provided in the morning

Admission:

Members- $25 per child (2 and under free.), $8 per adult.

Non-Members- $30 per child (2 and under free), $10 per adult.

Register Now at dhdc.org.

*This is not a drop off event, children must be accompanied by an adult at all times. Space is limited.

Schedule of Events:

7:00 – 7:30 – Arrival and Orientation

7:30 – 8:15 – Open Play

8:15 – 8:45 – Special Activity

8:45 – 9:15 – Scavenger Hunt

9:15 – 9:45 – Late Night Pizza Snack

9:45 – 10:15 – Science Demonstration

10:15 – 11:15 – Hide & Seek and bed set up

11:15 – 11:45 – Space Theater Show

12:00 am – Lights Out

6:30 am – Continental Breakfast

Please direct questions about Discover ALL Night to Shanna Collins at 806-355-9547 ext. 120 or email scollins@dhdc.org.

The Don Harrington Discovery Center

1200 Streit Drive

(806) 355-9547

www.dhdc.org