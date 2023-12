This segment is sponsored by PeachSkinSheets.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — If you’re looking for a great gift for you or someone in your life, try PeachSkinSheets, which is more than just sheets.

Right now they’ve got a free gift with the purchase of any set. Also if you use the code “STYLESMART” you will get $35 off.

Click here to see what they have to offer.