Dine United this October

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — During the month of October individuals and families can help those who are most in need in our community by dining out at participating restaurants. When you dine out, you make a difference.

Dine United is a community-wide effort among local dining establishments to generate awareness and support for the United Way. These restaurants will donate a portion of their proceeds to the United Way annual campaign.

Please mention “Dine United for United Way” when ordering.



United Way of Amarillo & Canyon will be having their annual Hometown Happy Hour on October 17 at Moondoggy’s Pizza from 5 to 8 p.m.

United Way of Amarillo & Canyon

2207 Line Ave

(806) 376-6359

https://www.unitedwayama.org/