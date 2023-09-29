AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —The Lingerie Department at Dillard’s in Amarillo is inviting the community out to their upcoming event which will benefit not only customers, but breast cancer research.

The event is happening October 6th from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Lingerie Department inside Dillard’s at Westgate Mall. During this event people can have a fitting for a Wacoal or b.tempt’d bra, then purchase those items.

For every person who gets a bra fitting, Wacoal will donate $5 to the Susan G. Komen Foundation. If you would like to schedule a time to be fitted, you can stop by the Lingerie Department before October 6th.