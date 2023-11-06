AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — If you can believe it, Dillard’s is celebrating 1 year of their new store.

They’re doing that with an anniversary tailgate party.

On November 9th from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. you can experience food trucks, a live DJ, and swag bags for the first 100 customers plus a silent auction benefitting the United Way of Amarillo & Canyon as well as a fashion show with the Wesley Community Center.

In the Cosmetics Department, people can receive $25 for every $100 spent. In the Lingerie Department they are donating $2 to the National Breast Cancer Foundation for every item sold.

