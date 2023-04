AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Dillard’s in Amarillo has teamed up with the ADVO organization to host an event called the Spring Sensational.

It’s a day that’s full of great incentives for shoppers as well as fashion shows with models from Advo, live music, gifts with purchase, a bake sale and silent auction that benefit the organization and more.

It’s happening on April 28th at the store.