AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Dillard’s in Amarillo is donating money to the Susan G Komen Foundation on March 4th. $5 from each Wacoal bra and underwear will be donated to the foundation.

In addition, Dillard’s Amarillo is also working to raise money to buy bras and underwear for the domestic violence shelter at Family Support Services.

If you want to participate you can go any time before or on March 4th and get a complementary bra fitting and reserve bras and underwear to purchase on March 4th.