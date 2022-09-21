AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Dillard’s Amarillo is gearing up not only for a grand opening of their new store, but also some events that are giving back to the community.

First is the Gift of Fit event where the cosmetics and lingerie departments are raising money for the wives of veterans as well as allow you to reserve anything in the lingerie department. A good thing if you’re wanting to do some holiday shopping early.

The other event is the Fit for A Cure event on October 7th where on that day, any Wacoal bra, panty or shapewear purchased will mean a $5 donation to the Susan G Komen foundation. They will also be raising money to buy bras and underwear for Family Support Service s and their domestic violence shelter.