AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —We all know that we sometimes spend way too much time on our phones. New research shows that outside of work, adults should only spend 2 hours a day on their phones.

Between social media, texting, and other apps there are some times when a digital detox is in order, but it doesn’t have to be difficult.

Cory Cullers, AT&T Director of Sales says one easy way to have a digital detox is designate “no-screen” areas, like at the dinner table or limiting how much screen time you get while in bed.

He says there are also some apps that can help in this, ones called ClearSpace and Freedom can help you block out certain things for a certain amount of time, like blocking all phone calls and texts from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m..

Space is another one Cullers suggests, it can help re-train some digital habits and gets your friends and family involved. You can get that app from Apple here, or from the Google Play store here.