AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Don Harrington Discovery Center and Wildcat Bluff Nature Center are now one. That means a lot of great and exciting projects to do both inside and outside the DHDC building. Click here for more information on the below and many other events.
-TODDLER TRACKS
KIDS AGED 5 AND UNDER
NATURE-THEMED STORYTIME, CRAFTS, NATURE WALK
SECOND FRIDAY EVERY MONTH
10-11 A.M.
-GUIDED HIKES
9 A.M.
LED BY TEXAS MASTER NATURALIST
LEARN ABOUT GEOLOGY, PLANTS, AND ANIMALS
BRING WATER
-HIKING 101
AUGUST 20TH
BASICS OF HIKING, WHAT TO EXPECT, WHAT TO WEAR, AND MORE
9 A.M.