AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Don Harrington Discovery Center and Wildcat Bluff Nature Center are now one. That means a lot of great and exciting projects to do both inside and outside the DHDC building. Click here for more information on the below and many other events.

-TODDLER TRACKS

KIDS AGED 5 AND UNDER

NATURE-THEMED STORYTIME, CRAFTS, NATURE WALK

SECOND FRIDAY EVERY MONTH

10-11 A.M.

-GUIDED HIKES

9 A.M.

LED BY TEXAS MASTER NATURALIST

LEARN ABOUT GEOLOGY, PLANTS, AND ANIMALS

BRING WATER

-HIKING 101

AUGUST 20TH

BASICS OF HIKING, WHAT TO EXPECT, WHAT TO WEAR, AND MORE

9 A.M.