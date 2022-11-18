AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —This educational class at the Don Harrington Discovery Center will teach kids, grades 4 – 8 the elements of programming, from the basics of computer coding to the complexities of crafting their own video games. It will be a fun three weeks of creativity and computer design where kids will learn the fundamentals of Python.

Technology and computer programming continue to be an increasing component of the future and with the dynamic and challenging curriculum, this course offers, students will gain an academic boost toward their future. Python is an open language that’s designed for first-time programmers or those with experience to expand their coding knowledge and abilities. Python is a general-purpose language and is used in areas like Web development, app generation, scientific computing, and the creation of graphical interfaces.

The class size is limited to 13 students and they will receive 12 hours of instruction time.

Code your Future will be instructed by Mark Nair, an inventor, and entrepreneur. Mr. Nair is the president of two technology companies: Giant Atom, Inc. and Redigi, Inc. He has spent more than 20 years in the entertainment industry building digital platforms that handle digital content, rights management, and digital distribution. Mark has his undergraduate and Master’s degrees from Texas A&M University and attended law school at the University of Texas School of Law.

$149 for Members.

$174 for Non-Members.