DHDC Hosting Whiskey and Wine Raffle/Monster Bash

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The Don Harrington Discovery Center is hosting a Whiskey and Wine Raffle as part of their AfterDark series.

From October 11th to 15th they’re going into the science of whiskey and wine on their Facebook page as well as offering raffle tickets for a chance to win a bottle of whiskey or wine.

Raffle tickets are $25 a piece and the drawing is on Friday, October 15th at 4 p.m.

The DHDC is also hosting their annual Monster Bash event.

On October 29th you can sign up for a 1.5 hour block of time which will include goblins, ghosts, science, and fun.

Tickets for that event are $5 for members and $8 for non-members.

You can sign up for that event on their website.