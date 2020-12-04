DHDC Hosting Santa’s Jolly Jamboree

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Santa and science and fun oh my.

The Don Harrington Discovery Center is hosting a family friendly and fun event on December 5th with science activities and an opportunity to take pictures with Santa and drop off your letter.

There will be time slots to sign up for so that people can have fun and be safe.

Families can enjoy activities like defrosting snowmen, lava lamp ornament activities and erupting present demonstrations.

To purchase tickets and reserve a time slot click here.