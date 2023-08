AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —The Don Harrington Discovery Center is offering parents and guardians the chance to take a night off.

They’re hosting Parents’ Night Out on August 11th from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. where kids 4-11 will get dinner and a night of learning.

Click here for more information or to register your kid(s).