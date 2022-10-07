AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Come and experience an evening event at The Discovery Center filled with science, hands-on activities, candy, and more for families to enjoy.

Adults and kids alike will observe spine-chilling science, aMAZING activities, and get a chance to meet a real-life Vampire Tater Tot! Gather your costumes, bust out your candy bag, and get ready for a Monster Bash to remember! Monster Bash guests will enjoy a full cauldron of fun featuring:

Spooktacular Science Demonstrations by DHDC’s most exciting ghosts and ghouls.

Activities provided by monster fans Sodpoodles, Aunt-Eeks, and Snapology

Disappearing eyeballs, screaming chickens, and jars filled with mysterious goo?!

Our basement classrooms transformed into a Monster Maze filled with magic and mayhem!

And LN2 Glow-in-the-dark Sonic Slushes will be available for purchase!

Tickets will be sold for two time-slots:

6:00pm – 7:30pm

8:00 – 9:30pm

DHDC MEMBERS SAVE $3/TICKET AND GET 30-MINUTES OF EARLY ACCESS TO EVENT ACTIVITIES!

Tickets for this event are $5/ticket for members and $8/ticket for non-members and can be purchased online at DHDC.org. Questions from the media regarding the event should be directed to Ady Brady, Marketing Manager, at abrady@dhdc.org.