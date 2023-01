AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The Don Harrington Discovery Center is trying to help educate and excite kids in the area with their MLK Day Camp.

This is happening on January 16th from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. depending on the age of your child.

There will be age-based science curriculum that’s fun for all!

Click here to learn more about the camp or register.