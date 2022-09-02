AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Have you ever wanted to go to the Don Harrington Discovery Center but worried about the cost?

While a membership or even a daily ticket isn’t expensive, that cost can add up.

That’s why the DHDC and Wildcat Bluff Nature Center are hosting a “Discover for a Dollar” event.

On September 9th from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. you can explore the DHDC for just $1 per person.

If that’s not enough or not your thing, you can go to the Wildcat Bluff Nature Center on September 10th from sun up to sun down and explore that area for just $1.

