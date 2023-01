AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The Don Harrington Discovery Center is letting people explore the amazing facility they have for just one dollar. It’s happening January 27th starting at 5:30 p.m.. On January 28th you can explore Wildcat Bluff Nature Center for one dollar from sun up to sun down.

DHDC is also hosting their annual Beerology event where adults can experience craft beer, live music, and beer-themed games and activities on February 24th. Click here for tickets.