AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The best place for your kids to learn & HAVE FUN while they’re out of school for fall break! Need to get your shopping out of the way for the holidays?Want to plan a fun day out? Need to head into the office for a day or two?

For ages 3 through 4th grade, Friendsgiving Day Camps offer young learners a perfect mix of learning and fun with a science-based curriculum, qualified teachers, hands-on science activities and experiments, crafts, & discovery!

Friendsgiving Day Camps will include:

Amazing Demos

Epic Experiments

Explorer-Approved creations to take home

Hands-on learning with qualified educators

Spots are limited and registration is now open at DHDC.org.

Kinder-4th grade $40/day for members $50/day for non-members

PreK (Half-Day only) $20/day for members $25/day for non-members



Pre-care and after-care options are available.