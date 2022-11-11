AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The best place for your kids to learn & HAVE FUN while they’re out of school for fall break! Need to get your shopping out of the way for the holidays?Want to plan a fun day out? Need to head into the office for a day or two?

For ages 3 through 4th grade, Friendsgiving Day Camps offer young learners a perfect mix of learning and fun with a science-based curriculum, qualified teachers, hands-on science activities and experiments, crafts, & discovery!

Friendsgiving Day Camps will include:

  • Amazing Demos
  • Epic Experiments
  • Explorer-Approved creations to take home
  • Hands-on learning with qualified educators

Spots are limited and registration is now open at DHDC.org.

  • Kinder-4th grade
    • $40/day for members
    • $50/day for non-members
  • PreK (Half-Day only)
    • $20/day for members
    • $25/day for non-members

Pre-care and after-care options are available.