AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Wildcat Bluff Nature Center is celebrating Earth Day this year with a public event from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm on Saturday, April 22.

Friends from the Amarillo Zoo, the Panhandle Archaeological Society, and the Texas Master Naturalists will each bring activities. Members of the Astronomy Club are bringing solar scopes and the Wild Hanbury’s will bring animals for guests to meet and interact with! Info on insects from around the world and material on animal conservation will also be there to learn about with amateur entomologist and wildlife conservationist Kathy Guerrero.

This event is included in general admission, WBNC membership, or DHDC’s Wildcat Bluff membership add-on.

The Don Harrington Discovery Center is a hands-on science center that makes science exciting, relevant, and interesting to all types of learners by providing interactive exhibits and programs that actively engage children, adolescents, and their

families.

Wildcat Bluff Nature Center is a nonprofit organization that fosters awareness, understanding, and appreciation of nature within the Texas Panhandle and to encourage education in the natural sciences from a current and historical perspective.

A 501(c)(3) nonprofit institution funded by admissions, memberships, and community support, The Discovery Center and Wildcat Bluff stimulate imagination, inquisitiveness, and innovative thinking by partnering with donors to create quality programming and exhibits. Visit www.dhdc.org for more information about memberships, exhibits, and shows.