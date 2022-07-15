AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Die-hard Harry Potter fans and families that just love the science of MAGIC will revel in this event celebrating the world of magic. With two time slots, 9:30 am and 11:30 am, we will explore this magical world and learn the science behind it. Wizarding School visitors will enjoy a full cauldron of fun featuring:
- Mesmerizing Science of Magic Demonstrations by DHDC’s finest Wizards and Witches.
- Attending wizarding classes on topics ‘Potions’, ‘Charms’ and ‘Marauders Map Making’
- Meeting and learn more about creatures and their wild magic with Wild West Rehabilitation
- Learning about our night sky with our astronomy lessons in the Space Theater with Astronomy LIVE
- Stopping by Platform 9 3/4 to document your visit to this magical world
- And enjoying fresh Butterbeer Ice cream (for purchase)!
Admission for this event is $5 per person for members and $8 for non-members. Click here for tickets.