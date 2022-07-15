AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Die-hard Harry Potter fans and families that just love the science of MAGIC will revel in this event celebrating the world of magic. With two time slots, 9:30 am and 11:30 am, we will explore this magical world and learn the science behind it. Wizarding School visitors will enjoy a full cauldron of fun featuring:

Mesmerizing Science of Magic Demonstrations by DHDC’s finest Wizards and Witches.

Attending wizarding classes on topics ‘Potions’, ‘Charms’ and ‘Marauders Map Making’

Meeting and learn more about creatures and their wild magic with Wild West Rehabilitation

Learning about our night sky with our astronomy lessons in the Space Theater with Astronomy LIVE

Stopping by Platform 9 3/4 to document your visit to this magical world

And enjoying fresh Butterbeer Ice cream (for purchase)!

Admission for this event is $5 per person for members and $8 for non-members. Click here for tickets.