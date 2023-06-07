AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Whether you’re brand new to applying for Medicare, or you’ll be eligible soon, or you need to renew your benefits, it’s always important to know what’s available and what you can take advantage of.

That’s where the Destination Medicare sessions come in to help. They’re hosting two of these meetings either in person or online.

The first is June 15th from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Panhandle Regional Planning Commission located at 415 SW 8th Ave. You can register for that meeting here.

The other is on June 27th from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Panhandle Regional Planning Commission. You can register for that session online here.

For more information or questions you can also call Terrie Campbell, the Benefits Counselor at the Area Agency on Aging of the Panhandle at (806) 331-2227.