AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —If you are aged 65 or getting close, you know it’ll be time to sign up for Medicare, but that process can leave us with a lot of questions and concerns, and the program may have some new benefits you can take advantage of.

That’s why the Area Agency on Aging of the Panhandle is hosting two seminars. These can be attended online or in person.

The first is September 14th from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Panhandle Regional Planning Commission which is located at 415 SW 8th. The second seminar is on September 19th from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the PRPC.

For more information or to get registered for one of these sessions, contact Terrie Campbell, Benefits Counselor at (806) 331-2227.