AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Whether you’re just new to Medicare, or you’re about to reach the age of 65, there are plenty of questions about Medicare coverage.

That’s why the Area Agency on Aging of the Panhandle is hosting two free seminars. They’re coming up on March 16th from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and then March 21st from 9a.m. to noon.