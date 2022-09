AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — If you’re at or near the age of 65, you’ll probably be looking into Medicare.

The Area Agency on Aging is putting on two seminars to talk about Medicare.

The first one is happening September 20th from 9 a.m. to Noon and then September 29th from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

These will be happening at the Panhandle Regional Planning Commission. You can call (806) 331-2227 to sign up or visit either of the links below to register.

September 20th

September 29th