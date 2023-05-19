This segment is sponsored by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —According to Cornell University raising chickens at home for eggs has become more popular. No surprise as the price of eggs increased, and who doesn’t love the taste of fresh eggs? Unfortunately, a highly infectious bird flu has already affected more than 58 million birds nationwide, creating challenges for backyard growers and small flock owners in your area.

The good news, according to Dr. Gauthier, is there are six simple tips you can follow which will reduce the risk and help keep your birds safe. It’s part of a USDA public education campaign called “Defend the Flock.”