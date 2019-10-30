1  of  7
Decreasing breast cancer risk

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR) — About one in eight US women will develop invasive breast cancer over her lifetime. Those numbers are big, even bigger if you’ve been personally impacted with breast cancer in some way.

As Breast Cancer Awareness Month comes to an end, we wanted to talk about risk factors and ways to decrease that risk. Dr. Teresa Baker and Dr. Mary Grace Bridges from the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center have more.

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center – Infant Risk Center
1400 Wallace Blvd. Amarillo, TX 79106
(806) 352-2519
https://www.infantrisk.com

