This segment is sponsored by Authority Speaker Agency.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Gary Michel has nearly 40 years of strategy, business transformation, operations, and lean manufacturing experience leading and advising businesses in numerous industries and markets including industrial, commercial and consumer. In his nearly 40-year career, he has led iconic businesses and brands such as Ingersoll Rand, Club Car, Schlage, Trane, Honeywell, and JELD-WEN.

Gary is the former Chair and Chief Executive Officer of JELD-WEN, Inc., the largest global manufacturer of windows and doors employing 25,000 people in North America, Europe, and Australasia. Under his leadership JELD-WEN was recognized as one of the “Most Trustworthy Companies in America” by Newsweek.

Prior to his tenure at JELD-WEN, Gary was President and CEO of Honeywell Home and Building Technologies. Gary began his career at Ingersoll Rand where he advanced from application engineer to product manager, sales, operations, and general management roles, culminating into a series of executive leadership positions including President and CEO of Club Car and President of Trane Residential.

The Charlotte Business Journal named Gary “Most Admired CEO” in 2021.

Gary earned a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering from Virginia Tech and an MBA from the University of Phoenix.

Gary has served on the boards of numerous public and private companies, professional associations, and civic organizations. He was a member of the board of directors of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company. He currently serves on the board of World Shoe Company, Distro AI, and American Heart Association.

A sought-after keynote speaker, Gary is also called on by a range of organizations to consult, advise and lead workshops on leadership and transformation. He is a Forbes Featured Author and Vistage Resource Speaker. His new book, Decomplify: How Simplicity Drives Stability, Innovation, and Transformation (Forbes Books) will be available in the fall of 2023 and is an Amazon #1 new release.