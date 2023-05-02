AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The spring season means that we might be spring cleaning, and that’s important for the senior community to declutter their home.

Jan McCreary says that clutter is anything that is no longer useful or doesn’t support your better self and that our homes should feel calm and peaceful and not be stressful with more things inside than we need.

She says there is a difference in decluttering and tidying up, with decluttering being to remove things and tidying up to be putting things into their place.

McCreary says this isn’t just physical decluttering either, but it’s a great time to mentally declutter ourselves when it comes to old habits, bad habits, and toxic relationships.

