Death Doula: Jason Boyett Discusses Latest Hey Amarillo Guest

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Jason Boyett interviews the coolest people in our city. This week is no different as he interviews Melanie Eggleston, a massage therapist for 24 Hours in the Canyon Cancer Survivorship Center and who is also a death doula.

A conversation with Melanie Eggleston, a massage therapist for 24 Hours in the Canyon Cancer Survivorship Center and a death doula. Melanie arrived in this area more than a decade ago from Chicago. She tells host Jason Boyett about the slow process of finding her place in the Panhandle and how her ongoing work with cancer patients evolved into a new career as an end-of-life doula—a profound and unique caregiving role in which she supports individuals who have terminal illnesses. This episode is sponsored by Terra Accounting and Wieck Realty.

