Dealing with Information Overload

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Do you suffer from information overload? It is a real issue in this day and age. Pharmacist Doug shares ways to get relief from so much information.

The main issue with information overload is that it keeps people from taking action and causes decision making to be more difficult. So, you can imagine being paralyzed about which food is best to eat, or even which medication to take. In these modern times, patients actually have some choices when it comes to their medications.

How to deal with information overload:

Unplug for a few hours- this applies to all information

Get outside and engage in real life, not virtual life

Take a break from your particular hunt or search

Give yourself a reminder that you cannot read or process all the info

Be mindful of the quality of the information, not just the quantity

Do you have a question for Pharmacist Doug? You can send him an email at mypharmacistdoug@gmail.com or look him up on Facebook.

